Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Stock Price Up 10.7% – Here’s Why

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 4,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
Foxtons Group Stock Up 10.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.
Foxtons Group Company Profile
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
