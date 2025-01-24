Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys Shares of 4,680 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

