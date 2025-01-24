Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,167 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $528.94 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.