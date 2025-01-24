GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.300-8.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $161.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $144.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. GATX has a 12 month low of $120.14 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Sidoti lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GATX in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

