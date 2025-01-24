Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Shares Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75. 1,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96.

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

