Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.