Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.91.
About Gladstone Commercial
