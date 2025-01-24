Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
