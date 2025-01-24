Global Lights Acquisition Corp. and W Straits Limited Prepare for Business Combination Negotiations

Global Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLACU) and W Straits Limited recently issued a joint press release announcing progress in negotiations for a potential business combination. The companies have been actively engaged in discussions regarding a definitive agreement for this purpose.

The non-binding letter of intent initially signed on November 22, 2024, outlined both parties’ interest in pursuing a business combination. Subsequently, Global Lights Acquisition Corp. and W Straits Limited have made significant efforts towards finalizing and executing a definitive agreement. They anticipate reaching this critical milestone in the coming weeks.

The completion of the proposed business combination is subject to various conditions, including due diligence completion, agreed-upon terms, and approval from both companies’ boards and shareholders. More specific details will be disclosed upon finalizing the agreement. However, there is no certainty that a definitive agreement will be reached or that the business combination will occur as anticipated, or at all.

W Straits Limited is a distinguished international fintech company based in Malaysia, specializing in mergers, acquisitions, and the restructuring of key sectors within smart eco-cities, including finance, healthcare, real estate, and energy industries. The company aims to promote sustainable development within smart eco-cities by optimizing and integrating these sectors.

Global Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with the purpose of engaging in various business combinations, including acquisitions or share exchanges with companies promoting environmentally sustainable solutions in infrastructure and industrial applications that combat climate change.

The press release specifies that this announcement does not serve as an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities within any jurisdiction, nor is it a recommendation to buy. Any potential securities offering will comply with the Securities Act of 1933 or applicable exemptions.

In the event of a definitive agreement, the parties plan to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Form S-4 or F-4, including a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus. Shareholders will receive these documents for voting on the proposed business combination and can access them via the SEC’s website or request them directly from Global Lights Acquisition Corp.

This forward-looking statement emphasizes the companies’ intent to update shareholders as needed but disclaims an obligation to do so beyond legal requirements. Any potential variations from the forward-looking statements are recognized and should not be the sole basis for investment decisions.

