Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.91 and last traded at $73.82, with a volume of 4846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.89.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

