Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.91 and last traded at $73.82, with a volume of 4846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.89.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
