Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company's stock.

Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.39. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 8.44%.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

