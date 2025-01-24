Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $148.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

