Great Waters Wealth Management Purchases 780 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.2% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184,459 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $412.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.08 and a 200 day moving average of $292.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.