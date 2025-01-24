Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,037.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.0% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Lam Research by 175.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Lam Research by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $261,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.06.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

