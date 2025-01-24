Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

GCBC stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $443.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, Director Tejraj S. Hada purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,228. This represents a 30.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 115.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 370.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

