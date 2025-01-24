Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.36. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

