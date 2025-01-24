Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 522,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 219,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.
About Grid Metals
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Metals
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Abbott Laboratories Will Outperform Healthcare Stocks in 2025
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- PepsiCo: 53 Years of Dividend Growth and Still Going Strong
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Cash Flow Focus: Thermo Fisher, Energy Transfer, and NetEase
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.