Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 522,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 219,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Grid Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Grid Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.