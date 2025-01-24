Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading 33.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 522,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 219,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
