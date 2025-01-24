Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 522,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 219,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Grid Metals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.28.

About Grid Metals

(Get Free Report)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.