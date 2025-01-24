Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 608,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,618,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

SUPV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 212.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at $283,000.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

