Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Acquired by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Guaranty Bancshares makes up approximately 1.2% of FCG Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FCG Investment Co owned about 0.49% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 124,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $631,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $469.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNTY

Insider Transactions at Guaranty Bancshares

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,020. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.