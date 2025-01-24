Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,743,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,509,000 after purchasing an additional 413,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,516,000 after buying an additional 489,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,111,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 863,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $194.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.86.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $159.86 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.42 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.05.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

