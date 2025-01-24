Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 27th

Shares of Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, January 27th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 24th.

Haoxi Health Technology Trading Down 22.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 5,680,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. Haoxi Health Technology has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Get Haoxi Health Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haoxi Health Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haoxi Health Technology stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of Haoxi Health Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Haoxi Health Technology

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, including online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haoxi Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haoxi Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.