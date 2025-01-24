Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Harleysville Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HARL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190. The stock has a market cap of $80.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. Harleysville Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.05%.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

