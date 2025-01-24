HC Wainwright Has Positive Outlook of RVPH FY2024 Earnings

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

