HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for Evolus Earnings

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Evolus in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday.

Evolus Trading Down 0.8 %

Evolus stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $887.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. Evolus has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 338,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,906,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 33.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

