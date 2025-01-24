Head to Head Comparison: Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) & Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) and Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and Basf”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro Clean Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Basf $74.57 billion 0.57 $243.52 million $0.16 74.44

Basf has higher revenue and earnings than Aduro Clean Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro Clean Technologies N/A N/A N/A Basf 0.78% 6.63% 3.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and Basf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aduro Clean Technologies and Basf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro Clean Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Basf 1 3 3 1 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Basf shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Basf beats Aduro Clean Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications, such as polymer dispersions, resins, additives, electronic materials, and antioxidants for automotive, plastics, paints and coatings, electronics, and energy and resource industries. The Surface Technologies segment provides automotive OEM and refinish coatings, surface treatment, catalysts, battery materials, and precious and base metal services for the automotive and chemical sectors. The Nutrition & Care segment offers ingredients for consumer goods in the areas of nutrition, home, personal care, and technical applications; and serves the food and feed producers, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, detergents, cleaners, and crop protection industries, as well as fast-moving consumer goods sector. The Agricultural Solutions segment provides seeds and seed treatment products; fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological crop protection products; and digital farming solutions. The company engages in engineering and other; rental and leasing; and commodity trading activities. BASF SE was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.

