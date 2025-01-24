Head to Head Survey: NB Bancorp (NBBK) & Its Peers

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NB Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NB Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $304.05 million $9.82 million 17.71 NB Bancorp Competitors $538.33 million $13.08 million 2.14

NB Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NB Bancorp. NB Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp 13.86% 6.04% 0.93% NB Bancorp Competitors 8.04% 4.89% 0.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NB Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 NB Bancorp Competitors 130 609 376 7 2.23

NB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.12%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 5.36%. Given NB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

NB Bancorp beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

