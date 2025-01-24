Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 160.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.14% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

HSII stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $49.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

