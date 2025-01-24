Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Insider Pauline Blight-Johnston Buys 109,165 Shares

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) insider Pauline Blight-Johnston acquired 109,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.54 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$495,609.10 ($311,703.84).

Pauline Blight-Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Pauline Blight-Johnston bought 311,593 shares of Helia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.47 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of A$1,392,820.71 ($875,987.87).

About Helia Group

Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the loan mortgage insurance business primarily in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.

