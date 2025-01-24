Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Insider Pauline Blight-Johnston Buys 109,165 Shares

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) insider Pauline Blight-Johnston acquired 109,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.54 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$495,609.10 ($311,703.84).
Pauline Blight-Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 31st, Pauline Blight-Johnston bought 311,593 shares of Helia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.47 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of A$1,392,820.71 ($875,987.87).
