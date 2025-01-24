Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 1,444,856 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 684,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Hemostemix Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$32.23 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.20.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
