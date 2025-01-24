Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) were up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 1,444,856 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 684,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

