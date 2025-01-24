Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 182,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 103,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Hempalta Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.10.
Insider Activity at Hempalta
In other Hempalta news, Director Darren Hartley Bondar sold 453,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$26,274.00. Insiders acquired a total of 610,474 shares of company stock worth $27,499 over the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Hempalta
Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hempalta
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Hempalta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempalta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.