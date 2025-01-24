Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 182,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 103,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Hempalta Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.10.

Insider Activity at Hempalta

In other Hempalta news, Director Darren Hartley Bondar sold 453,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$26,274.00. Insiders acquired a total of 610,474 shares of company stock worth $27,499 over the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hempalta

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

