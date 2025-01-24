Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 182,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 103,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Hempalta Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darren Hartley Bondar sold 453,000 shares of Hempalta stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$26,274.00. Insiders bought 610,474 shares of company stock worth $27,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Hempalta Company Profile

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

