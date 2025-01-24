Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 141.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $245,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,964,058. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,777,926 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

PNC opened at $197.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

