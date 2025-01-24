Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $11.44 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.56 and a twelve month high of $161.35. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

