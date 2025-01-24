Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $23.89 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCU. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,278,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,320 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,350,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,798,000 after purchasing an additional 916,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,589,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after purchasing an additional 655,270 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,772,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 448,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 239,675 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

