Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 11,553 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $52,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $355.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $265.99 and a fifty-two week high of $358.61. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.06.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

