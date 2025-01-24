Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $174.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.26 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

