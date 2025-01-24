Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 536 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,785,000 after purchasing an additional 480,177 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,290,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,708,000 after acquiring an additional 174,330 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,920,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $3,664,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 315.8% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

BATS VLUE opened at $111.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.94.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.