HF Sinclair Corp Completes $1.4 Billion Senior Notes OfferingOn January 23, 2025, HF Sinclair Corporation finalized a public offering of $1,400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior notes. This offering included $650,000,000 aggregate principa

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

