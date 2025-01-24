HF Sinclair Corp Completes $1.4 Billion Senior Notes OfferingOn January 23, 2025, HF Sinclair Corporation finalized a public offering of $1,400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior notes. This offering included $650,000,000 aggregate principa

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read HF Sinclair’s 8K filing here.
HF Sinclair Company Profile
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HF Sinclair
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter