High Probability Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

High Probability Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,280,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. High Probability Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $32,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

