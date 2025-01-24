High Probability Advisors LLC Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

High Probability Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of High Probability Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. High Probability Advisors LLC owned 1.59% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 169,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy & Cox raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 137,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $77.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

