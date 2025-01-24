High Probability Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

High Probability Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

