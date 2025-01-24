Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Down 13.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) traded down 13.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 197.67 ($2.44). 7,010,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 2,488,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.83).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 310 ($3.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 285 ($3.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 200.71. The company has a market cap of £936.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3,640.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

