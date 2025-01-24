Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 195.20 ($2.41). Approximately 5,980,373 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 2,419,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.83).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 285 ($3.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 310 ($3.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.71. The company has a market capitalization of £936.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,640.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

