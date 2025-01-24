Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 188.62 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 190.79 ($2.36). 4,704,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 2,334,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.83).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 285 ($3.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 310 ($3.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOC

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 1.1 %

About Hochschild Mining

The stock has a market cap of £936.32 million, a PE ratio of 3,640.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 200.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11.

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.