HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. owned about 0.31% of HomeStreet worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 494.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 670,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 557,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,874 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 276.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,358,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

In other news, EVP David L. Parr sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $60,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Michel sold 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,885.34. This trade represents a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,846 shares of company stock valued at $203,697. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on HomeStreet from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

