Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Stock Position Decreased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,890 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,097,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 52.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 466,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 281,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

