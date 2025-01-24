Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.40.

NYSE:HLI opened at $186.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.28 and a 1-year high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

